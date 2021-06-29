Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,640 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,039,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,254,000 after acquiring an additional 140,202 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 19,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $200.47. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

