Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Position Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,175 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,856 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 609,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,034,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

ADSK stock opened at $293.36 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.