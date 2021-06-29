Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,731 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at about $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sunrun by 804.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sunrun by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUN. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $549,853.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 269,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,129,969 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -69.30 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

