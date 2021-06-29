Maxcoin Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $351,064.86 and approximately $43.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,671.35 or 0.99902188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00033507 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.85 or 0.00383275 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.74 or 0.00909475 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.14 or 0.00398088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00055117 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

