Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.6%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.34 million, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.84. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $10.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.