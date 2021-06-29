Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Jabil worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after buying an additional 589,775 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,626,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after buying an additional 166,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

JBL opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.26. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,062. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,398 in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

