Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of US Foods worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after buying an additional 208,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 58.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USFD opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -50.19 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

