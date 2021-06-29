Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 27,223.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.23% of United Microelectronics worth $49,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 820,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.39.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMC. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

