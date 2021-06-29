Credit Suisse AG Acquires 94,755 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,755 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $47,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $130.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $102.87 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

