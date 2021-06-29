HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $153,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $62,688,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total transaction of $45,902,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,576,438.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,283 shares of company stock valued at $134,468,006 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.18.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $343.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.74. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $356.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

