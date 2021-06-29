Credit Suisse AG Sells 859,112 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,112 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $51,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 2,111.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.56.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

