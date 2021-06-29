O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOOO opened at $77.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.55. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 149.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1074 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

