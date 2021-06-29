HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avista by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Avista by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

In other news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

