Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,746 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.57% of NiSource worth $53,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NiSource by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NI opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

