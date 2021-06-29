Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

