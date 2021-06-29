Credit Suisse AG Sells 51,964 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,964 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Copart worth $39,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Copart by 16.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 204,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,243,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 73,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 58.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 270,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,417,000 after buying an additional 100,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

