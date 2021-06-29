Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Comcast has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $256.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

