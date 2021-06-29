Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.64.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Semtech by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 596,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,969,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

