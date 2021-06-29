Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $37,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,402.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total transaction of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,355. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

