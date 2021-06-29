The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,350 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 6,350 ($82.96) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,939.29 ($103.73).

The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

