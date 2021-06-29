HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $272,441,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 560,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,863,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,834,000 after buying an additional 354,752 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL stock opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.15.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.65.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.