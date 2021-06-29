HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 4,169 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,169 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 114.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 113.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 58.0% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $46.76 and a 1-year high of $69.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,374.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.95.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.