Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.26 million.

FIVE opened at $195.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.11. Five Below has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.10.

In related news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

