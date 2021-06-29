Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.020-$12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-$3.000 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.25.

NYSE:ESS opened at $305.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $316.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

