Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 6,825 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sonoco Products worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after buying an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,674,000 after buying an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,224,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,360,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 133,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

