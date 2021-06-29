Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$4.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.92.

BIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BIR opened at C$4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$4.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

