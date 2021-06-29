CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Receives $15.45 Average PT from Analysts

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.45.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Truist Securities cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,204,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,304 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,411,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,542,000 after purchasing an additional 755,247 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,848,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,079,000 after purchasing an additional 242,669 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,357,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,245 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

