Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0761

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $34.98 million and approximately $47,050.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 38.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00042112 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00020339 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006781 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

