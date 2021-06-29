O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 36,573 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $937.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.25 million. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

