O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,584,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,179 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,941 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,512,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,906,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 80,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,955,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.43. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

