Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,768,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,823,000 after acquiring an additional 285,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Voya Financial by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Voya Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Voya Financial by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares during the period.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VOYA opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist increased their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.