Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 738 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 6.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 469,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 20.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 7,193.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEN opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.77.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

