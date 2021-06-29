Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.90.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $406.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

