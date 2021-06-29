Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

