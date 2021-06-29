Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.79.
Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.