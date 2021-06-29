Choice Hotels International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Choice Hotels International has decreased its dividend payment by 73.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Choice Hotels International has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

CHH opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.58. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $442,346.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,850.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $2,048,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.