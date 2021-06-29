AGNC Investment Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

AGNC Investment has increased its dividend by 42.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of AGNCP stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

