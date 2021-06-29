Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of STORE Capital Call Options (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,806 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,727% compared to the typical volume of 263 call options.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

STOR opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in STORE Capital by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in STORE Capital by 16.9% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

