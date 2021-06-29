Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,543 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,104% compared to the average volume of 70 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231,934 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.45 million for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

