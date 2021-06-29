CEL-SCI Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 43,914 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,038% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,858 put options.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVM. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. CEL-SCI has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $563.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.24.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.