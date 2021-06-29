Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 115,076 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,731,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth about $3,312,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSPD. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$114.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 target price (up from C$104.00) on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.93. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $86.66.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.95 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 56.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

