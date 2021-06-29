Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,984 shares of company stock worth $28,180,744. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

