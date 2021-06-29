Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 40,129 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 50.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $23.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.