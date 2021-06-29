Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 182.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

