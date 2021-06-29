Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $84.90 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.