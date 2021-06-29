Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 650.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

