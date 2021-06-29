Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 87 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $556.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.54. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

