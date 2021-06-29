Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,286,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,680 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $31,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $247,559,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $14,300,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $2,673,480.26. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock valued at $409,344,111 over the last three months.

Shares of LESL opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

