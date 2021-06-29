Bessemer Group Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock valued at $40,225,833 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.