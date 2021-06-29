Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 14,011 NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after buying an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,450 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $232,564.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

