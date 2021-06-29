SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Position Boosted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $87.62 and a one year high of $128.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

